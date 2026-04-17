Les Lions de la Teranga l’ont refait ! Au terme d’un parcours fantastique, où l’excellent tacticien Pape Thiaw a montré l’étendue de sa maestria, ils ont permis au pays de savourer et de fêter dans la liesse sa seconde Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN). Cette victoire, amplement méritée et exceptionnelle à plusieurs titres, m’a inspiré une petite recherche statistique