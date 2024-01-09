DECLARATION
More than 100 organizations, personalities, journalists, artists, activists and celebrities from Africa and the rest of the world denounce the arbitrary detention of Aliou SANÉ and demand his immediate and unconditional release.
Aliou SANÉ, a Senegalese activist, Y en a marre’s movement coordinator, vice-coordinator of F24 platform and member of the Board of Directors of the West African Human Rights Network, was arrested on May 29 2023 when he and a delegation from F24 were simply visiting a member of the same platform, who was under house arrest for no legal reason. Aliou SANE is being prosecuted for acts or manoeuvres likely to compromise public security or cause serious political unrest and various other actions.
On Friday December 29, 2023, the judge of the Indictment Division ordered the conditional release of Aliou SANÉ. But the injustice continues !
On Wednesday January 3, 2024, the Public Prosecutor representing the Chancellery again appealed against the decision of the judge of the Indictment Division, thereby suspending the decision and prolonging the abusive and arbitrary detention of Aliou SANÉ.
Besides, it is important to remind that the first decision of Aliou SANE’s provisional release was ruled out at the same court with differently constituted members which only led to a detention order against him. This arbitrary decision did in no way take into account evidence refuting the prosecutor's accusations and showing unjustified violence against the coordinator of the Y en a marre movement.
The Public Prosecutor's Office stood once more against the decisions of the 2nd Chamber judges, in an excessive and disproportionate use of its power, and the Indictment Division, which initially granted provisional release to Aliou SANE, on June 4, 2023. This decision only shows once again the purely political and illegal nature of the detention.
This tendentious practice which harmful impacts Senegal’s democratic achievements, keeps restricting individual freedoms, representing a hindrance to public interest fulfilment, and setting up a highly tensed climate ahead of the presidential elections.
In light of this disastrous and critical situation, we, organizations and personalities, journalists, artists, activists, celebrities from Africa and the rest of the world, are
- Firmly denouncing this persecution against Aliou SANE, by the political and judicial authorities
- Demand the immediate cessation of these unfair harassment and abusive proceedings Signed:
- Aliou TINE, Fondateur Africajom Center (Sénégal)
- Forces Vives du Sénégal - F24 (Sénégal)
- Cheikh FALL, Président Africtivistes (Sénégal)
- Rencontre Africaine Des Droits de l’Homme – RADDHO (Sénégal)
- Didier Awadi, Artiste panafricain
- Tiken Jah Fakoly, Artiste panafricain
- Dr Saliou NGOM, Socio- politiste, Chercheur à l’IFAN Cheikh Anta Diop (Sénégal)
- Mouvement Y en a marre (Sénégal)
- Me Raphaël Nyama KPANTE-ADZARE, Avocat au barreau de Paris, Président du Mouvement Conscience Mandela (Togo)
- Selly BA, Sociologue (Sénégal)
- Ligue Sénégalaise des Droits l'Homme– LSDH (Sénégal)
- Maurice Soudieck DIONE, Professeur agrégé de science politique, Université Gaston Berger de Saint-Louis (Sénégal)
- Bamba NDIAYE, Assistant Professor of African Studies, Emory University (USA)
- Oumy Régina SAMBOU, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Amnesty International Sénégal
- GRADEC (Sénégal)
- Alioune NDAO, Ancien procureur (Sénégal)
- Patrice CORREA, Enseignant-chercheur à l'Université Gaston Berger de Saint-Louis (Sénégal)
- Bigué BOB, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Afrikki Network (Réseau africain et diasporique)
- Front National Pour la Défense de la Constitution – FNDC (Guinée)
- Abdoulaye DIALLO, Ciné Droit Libre (Burkina Faso)
- Toi Du Monde (Sénégal)
- Team Gom Sa Boppa (Gambie)
- Balai Citoyen (Burkina Faso)
- Valsero, Artiste, Militant (Cameroun)
- Zeus K AZIADOUVO, Journaliste-écrivain (Togo)
- CERAG (Sénégal)
- No-Vox (Côte d’Ivoire)
- Serge KAMBALE, Congo Nouveau (République Démocratique du Congo)
- Collectif de la 3ème Voie (Comores)
- Nadia TOURQUI, Ancienne fonctionnaire internationale (Comores)
- Article 19 (Sénégal)
- Dr Emmanuel SOGADJI, Président de la Ligue des Consommateurs du Togo
- Mame Birame WATHIE, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Babacar FALL, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Lucha (République Démocratique du Congo)
- Fatym SY, Artiste, activiste (Sénégal)
- Xuman, Artiste, activiste (Sénégal)
- Mamadou WANE, Sociologue (Sénégal)
- Fondation Mundubat (Pays basque)
- Mouvement Compte À Rebours (République Démocratique du Congo)
- Ina Thiam, Vidéaste, photographe (Sénégal)
- Samba BARRY, Juriste (Sénégal)
- Abdoulaye MBOW, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Me Célestin Kokouvi AGBOGAN, Président de la Ligue Togolaise des Droits de l'Homme
- Pa Assane SECK, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Arame TOURÉ, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Manushya Foundation (Thaïland, Lagos)
- Mame Gor NGOME, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Zeinixx, Artiste, Graffeuse, Slameuse (Sénégal)
- Fatou Abdou NDIAYE, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Elimane Rabi KANE, Président de LEGS Africa (Sénégal)
- Ibrahima Lissa FAYE, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Cristian ETEO, EG Pencil (Guinée Équatoriale)
- Bakhaw DIOUM, Artiste, Rappeur (Sénégal)
- Maroussia MBAYE, Photographe, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Sanou MBAYE, Économiste (Sénégal)
- Pape Sidy FALL, Présentateur télé (Sénégal)
- Tournon La Page (Mali)
- Mamadou NDOYE, Ancien ministre, Consultant international, Coordonnateur de Sursaut (Sénégal)
- Ndiape BITEYE, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Réseau Ouest Africain des Droits de l'Homme (ROADH)
- Coalition Sénégalaise Des DDH (COSEDDH)
- Bamba KASSÉ, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Sydney Chryst-Belvy Dongui GANGA, Mouvement Citoyen Ras-Le-Bol (Congo Brazzaville)
- Floribert ANZULUNI (République Démocratique du Congo)
- Mouvement Filimbi (République Démocratique du Congo)
- Carolina GARCIA, Technologue (Espagne)
- Samson ITODO, Yiaga Africa, (Nigeria)
- Tournons La Page (Niger)
- Eve Crazy, Artiste (Sénégal)
- Sister LB, Artiste (Sénégal)
- Diakhoumba GASSAMA, Juriste (Sénégal)
- Me Alexi IHOU, Avocat à Lille (France-Togo)
- Monzholouwé ATCHOLI KAO, Défenseur des Droits de l’Homme, Président de l’association des Victimes de la Torture au Togo
- Association Wa Mbedmi (Sénégal)
- Mady JOBARTEH, Human Rights Defender (The Gambia)
- Howard Emery WRIGHT, Co-director Project South (USA)
- Philip SAINE, Vice- President, Open Society Forum The Gambia (OSFG)
- Iss 814 Beats, Artiste, Compositeur (Sénégal)
- Pape Kadjali BADJI, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Adama NDIONE, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Demba SEYDI, Coordonnateur Régional Senior De l'ONG Publiez Ce Que Vous Payez Afrique Francophone (Sénégal)
- Brah X-PRESS, Artiste, Activiste (Sénégal)
- Phillis TAOUA, Professor Department of French and Italian University of Arizona (USA)
- Rodrigo DIAMANTI, President Un Mundo Si Mordaza (Venezuela)
- Ndongo D, Artiste (Sénégal)
- Tournons La Page (France)
- Sarah NELSON, Associate Professor of French, University of Idaho (USA)
- Cheikh SÈNE (Keyti), Artiste (Sénégal)
- Sirra NDOW, African Network against Extrajudicial Killikgs, and Enforced Disappearances, Gambia Chapter
- Mamadou NDIAYE, Journaliste (Sénégal)
- Lamin SEY, Human Rights Activist (The Gambia)
- Tabasky DIOUF, Officier de Gendarmerie à la retraite, (Sénégal)
- Jason STEARNS, Assistant Professor Simon Fraser University, Founder and Director of Congo Research Group New York University (USA)
- Gambia Participates
- World Movement for Democracy (USA)
- Fred BAUMA, Senior Fellow New York Center on International Cooperation (République Démocratique du Congo)
-
NJIE, Engineer, Human Rights Defender (The Gambia)
- Baboucarr NJIE, Mechanical Engineer, Human Rights Defender (The Gambia).
- Ndey BAKURIN, Executive Director The Association of NGOs in the Gambia, TANGO
- Ansumana CAMARA, Activista (The Gambia)
- Tadjidine SAID MZE, Consultant International des Droits de l’Homme auprès d’Aci Human Rights
- Izquierda Unida (Espagne)