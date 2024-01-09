DECLARATION

More than 100 organizations, personalities, journalists, artists, activists and celebrities from Africa and the rest of the world denounce the arbitrary detention of Aliou SANÉ and demand his immediate and unconditional release.

Aliou SANÉ, a Senegalese activist, Y en a marre’s movement coordinator, vice-coordinator of F24 platform and member of the Board of Directors of the West African Human Rights Network, was arrested on May 29 2023 when he and a delegation from F24 were simply visiting a member of the same platform, who was under house arrest for no legal reason. Aliou SANE is being prosecuted for acts or manoeuvres likely to compromise public security or cause serious political unrest and various other actions.

On Friday December 29, 2023, the judge of the Indictment Division ordered the conditional release of Aliou SANÉ. But the injustice continues !

On Wednesday January 3, 2024, the Public Prosecutor representing the Chancellery again appealed against the decision of the judge of the Indictment Division, thereby suspending the decision and prolonging the abusive and arbitrary detention of Aliou SANÉ.

Besides, it is important to remind that the first decision of Aliou SANE’s provisional release was ruled out at the same court with differently constituted members which only led to a detention order against him. This arbitrary decision did in no way take into account evidence refuting the prosecutor's accusations and showing unjustified violence against the coordinator of the Y en a marre movement.

The Public Prosecutor's Office stood once more against the decisions of the 2nd Chamber judges, in an excessive and disproportionate use of its power, and the Indictment Division, which initially granted provisional release to Aliou SANE, on June 4, 2023. This decision only shows once again the purely political and illegal nature of the detention.

This tendentious practice which harmful impacts Senegal’s democratic achievements, keeps restricting individual freedoms, representing a hindrance to public interest fulfilment, and setting up a highly tensed climate ahead of the presidential elections.

In light of this disastrous and critical situation, we, organizations and personalities, journalists, artists, activists, celebrities from Africa and the rest of the world, are